March through Nevada City shares its vision for the future

Several hundred community residents showed up Sunday afternoon for a March for Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Peace down Broad Street in Nevada City.

The march, which ended at Robinson Plaza, was needed after a previous march in early August was marred by violence, said Sharon Delgado, of Earth Justice Ministries.

“We accomplished a lot,” Delgado told the crowd. “We took back Broad Street and showed we will not be intimidated from exercising our First Amendment rights. … We stand together and we have each others’ backs.”

After the march, the local BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Council for Equity read a statement regarding its “vision of the future” as a starting point for what it wants to see in Nevada County. At the top of the list was a BIPOC-led community action and accountability commission, within the existing Equity and Inclusion Leadership Alliance, that advances racial justice, anti-racist policies, and community-oriented restorative justice policies. Other goals included a “Truth and Reconciliation” process that formally recognizes the Nisenan people and their land, and that includes sharing and recognizing the lived history and experiences of BIPOC people in the county.

Delgado said the statement was an evolving vision intended to be concrete and practical, and she called on elected officials and city representatives to take the vision seriously.

“I hope all of you vote,” she said, pointing to a voter registration table set up at the plaza. ”Here today, we are engaging in participatory democracy — it has to be done.”

The march was cosponsored by Earth Justice Ministries, Sierra Center for Spiritual Living, Grass Valley Friends Meeting (Quakers), Creating Communities Beyond Bias, Sierra Sufi Circle, the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, the Nevada County Sunrise Movement, Nevada County Health Care for All, Nevada County Move to Amend, and other local churches and community groups.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.