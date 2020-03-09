March Sierra Science Series canceled at Sierra College
The Union staff
The March Sierra Science Series talk scheduled for tomorrow night at Sierra College has been canceled, according to an email from the Sierra Streams Institute.
Community events in general have been canceled this month at Sierra College, according to Sierra College Director of Marketing and Community Relations Josh Morgan.
“We have limited access to our campuses so we can maintain continuity of instruction and as part of that community events on campus are canceled through March,” wrote Morgan.
