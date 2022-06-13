facebook tracking pixel March for Our Lives: Grass Valley takes part in nationwide protest | TheUnion.com
March for Our Lives: Grass Valley takes part in nationwide protest

News |

Elias Funez
  

March for Our Lives protesters place photos of those killed in the recent mass shooting in Uvalde Texas, in front of the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, where local members of the NRA were preparing for a meeting inside.
Photo: Elias Funez
Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning sophomore Dashiel Coffin holds a sign bearing the crosshairs of a gunsight during Saturday’s March for Our Lives protest in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Dozens of protesters held signs and sang songs during the March for Our Lives protest along South Auburn Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
An NRA member comes out of the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building to survey the scene and exchange words with at least one protester prior to Saturday’s local Friends of the NRA meeting.
Photo: Elias Funez
Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building Saturday as members of the local Friends of the National Rifle Association meeting prepare for a meeting inside.
Photo: Elias Funez
Dozens of protesters gathered along South Auburn Street in front of the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building Saturday to protest a local meeting of the Friends of the NRA. The protest coincided with the nationwide March for Our Lives protest.
Photo: Elias Funez
Protesters hold signs and sing songs across from the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building as an NRA meeting prepares to take place Saturday afternoon.
Photo: Elias Funez

