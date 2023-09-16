Staff Writer
Members of the public who oppose the efforts of Rise Gold Corporation and their efforts to reopen the Idaho-Maryland Mine site located in Nevada City are invited to march together in the Constitution Day Parade on Sunday, September 17.
Supporters of the MineWatch group will gather at 1:30 p.m. above the Y at the top of East Broad Street in Nevada City for the downhill march that should take about a half hour, according to Traci Sheehan, a member of MineWatch.
The parade begins at 2 p.m.
Signs and American flags will be available for participants to hold and approximately 50 to 100 participants are currently scheduled to join the MineWatch group, according to Sheehan.
“We marched last year and also in the Mardi Gras parade in February and the response was amazing,” Sheehan said. “People cheer and clap for us all the way through the parade.”
Sheehan emphasized that this promises to be a fun, community event.
Two mules with their owner Louisa Suta will be leading the MineWatch group with signs that read, “Mules against the mine” displayed.
In past years, Suta has had to plug the ears of the mules so that they are not startled by the cheers and energy of the crowd.
“We will also have a banjo player and flags attached to all of our signs,” Sheehan said.
The parade starts with a reenactment of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
“This year’s parade theme is ‘Soundtrack of America,’ and will feature numerous marching bands and live music, along with floats, military groups, fire trucks, youth groups, and the perennial favorite — the Famous Marching Presidents of Nevada City, a humorous but reverent depiction of each U.S. president and first lady,” a release for the event said.
Interested participants are asked to notify the MineWatch group by emailing traci@cea-nc.org. MineWatch organizers would like to track how many people participate and identify a few “helpers.”
There will be a free shuttle to the parade. The shuttle runs Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Park for free at the Nevada County Government Center just off Highway 49 at 950 Maidu Avenue and take the shuttle into town for free.
More info about the weekend events can be found at Constitution Day 2023 — Nevada City Chamber of Commerce.
MineWatch Meeting rescheduled
Given the County’s schedule changes, MineWatch decided to move the community meeting, also called a campaign meeting, originally scheduled for September 12 to September 26 instead.
This will be an in-person community meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nevada County Associations of Realtors’ Esterly Hall located at 336 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley.
On the agenda is a status report regarding the vested rights and Rise Gold Corporation’s other legal actions explained by MineWatch’s legal team, Sheehan.
Background information offering reasons why the proposal from Rise Gold can’t be fixed will be addressed.
“Come learn about vested rights and what can be done between now and December,” Sheehan said.
The Board of Supervisors hearing originally set for October 2 and 3 has been canceled, according to an August 23 press release from Nevada County.
Instead, the County Board of Supervisors will meet in late October to decide on the vested rights issue.
If vested rights are denied, the County plans to reschedule the long-awaited final vote on the normal use permit process in December.
If you can’t make it to the meeting in person, consider joining by Zoom. Please register in advance to get a personalized link.
Coincidently, Benjamin Mossman sentencing date for his guilty verdict in Canadian court is currently set for the same day, September 26.