Marc Cuniberti

Now that many investor portfolios have been cut to ribbons, the phones are ringing with investors asking familiar questions like should they sell their stocks, buy more stocks or do nothing and just sit there.

My first question to anyone who calls is to ask the investor if they had protective stops in place (predetermined sell points) and sold some positions as the market fell, or did they instead follow the “buy and hold for the long term” crowd which possibly led them down the rat hole of devastating losses.

This article expresses the opinion of Marc Cuniberti and is not meant as investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities, nor represents the opinion of any bank, investment firm or RIA, nor this media outlet, its staff, members or underwriters. Mr. Cuniberti holds a B.A. in Economics with honors, 1979, and California Insurance License #0L34249. His website is moneymanagementradio.com. , and was recently voted Best Financial Advisor in Nevada County. 530-559-1214.