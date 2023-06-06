Marc Cuniberti

Readers of Money Matters will know that to curb our inflation problem, the Federal Reserve has to withdraw liquidity from the financial system. In plain English, because trillions of dollars were flooded into every town, city and state to mitigate the economic damages from the COVID shutdowns, we now see all those dollars chasing up the price of everything from airline travel to zoo admissions and all things in between.

It’s an accepted fact that when central bankers print a lot of money, inflation is sure to follow. Just think Mexican Peso.

