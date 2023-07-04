Bitcoin is in the news again and not in a good way.
Heard that before.
Down from an all-time high of over $64,000 a coin and more recently touching $30,000.00, it was hammered again down into the $25,000 range a week or so back.
To illustrate how ridiculous this whole thing is, the first transaction is the infamous pizza day when a guy named Lazlo paid 10,000 Bitcoins for two Papa John pizzas back in 2010. Those coins were eventually valued at around 600 million or so when Bitcoin hit its all-time high in November of 2021.
Crazy huh?
For those interested, Google has the story and history of Bitcoin here: https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/bitcoin-price-history-and-events-timeline
Anyway, Bitcoin has undoubtedly been through some tumultuous ups and downs in its short life, with the most egregious mania spike in an asset price ever witnessed by man.
With the original Bitcoin listed at .0008 of a US dollar, topping out at over $64,000 a coin lends itself to the ludicrousness of this whole thing.
Don’t get me wrong. I would have loved to pick up a few thousand coins way back in 2010 and then moved to the Hamptons and parked my new yacht on the boat dock of my new mansion when I unloaded the coins to someone else.
But heck, I hadn’t even heard of the thing until a few years later when some guy showed me an app on his phone detailing a $50,000 balance where there once was five grand. This dude had made a cool 45K in a few months, or so he said.
Fast forward to today and through multiple coin exchanges going bust and vaporizing customer accounts in the process, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary Gensler recently announced he is deepening his crackdown on the cyber coin industry. The SEC is suing two large cyber coin dealers, COINBASE and BINANCE, accusing them of selling unregistered securities, among other charges. The SEC is accusing the two firms of acting as an unregistered broker and exchange for illegally trading and offering 13 crypto assets, which include popular cyber coins Solana’s SOL token, Cardano’s ADA token and Polygon’s MATIC coin, among the many.
Huh?
Exactly my point.
The reasons are many as to why the government is putting heat on crypto and their exchanges.
On the surface, the SEC is starting to regard certain cyber coins not as currency per se but as “securities”, of which the definition by Investopedia is a “fungible, negotiable financial instrument that represents some type of financial value”.
Gobbledygook for sure, but the real thrust behind the Feds cyber coin headhunt is the U.S. Federal Reserve, and probably every other central bank of the world. These sovereign institutions are the funding banks of entire countries and in no way, no how, are they going to allow any “coin” or dare I say currency, to usurp their own.
The reason is a simple one: If they allow a transactional medium like a cyber-coin to grow to a meaningful size and the world starts regarding Bitcoin or any other cyber token as a real currency and one that could eventually replace the greenback, it could handcuff the U.S. government’s ability to finance itself, and every other central bank of the world.
Countries want to control their currency so they can print as much of them as they want. And Lord knows they use that ability to the fullest extent of their imagination.
Allowing a medium of exchange like Bitcoin to grow in popularity has to be nipped in the bud, and frankly I’m surprised they let it go this far.
Although Bitcoin and the other coins like it are currently relegated to some fringe techy folks, day traders and cyber coin aficionados, they are growing in popularity.
Simply put, cyber coins are a threat to sovereign currencies everywhere.
Bitcoin and cyber tokens like it will never replace sovereign currencies, especially the U.S. dollar. The governments of the world will not allow it.
The U.S. needs to be able to manufacture money in order to spend without constraint, as well as every other country in the world. Not that printing and spending like crazy is a good thing.
It’s not.
But that is a story for another day.
“Watching the markets so you don’t have to”