Marc Cuniberti

Marc Cuniberti

 File photo

In an article out April 15, 2023, Yahoo Finance concludes that despite the brief 2023 rallies we have seen in the markets, the average retail investor is down 27% on average since November 2021.

Hopefully your portfolio didn’t lose that much but them are the numbers.

This article expresses the opinion of Marc Cuniberti and is not meant as investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities, nor represents the opinion of any bank, investment firm or RIA, nor this media outlet, its staff, members or underwriters. Mr. Cuniberti holds a B.A. in Economics with honors, 1979, and California Insurance License #0L34249. (530)559-1214. He was voted best financial advisor in the county 2021.