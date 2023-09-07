Marc Cuniberti

Marc Cuniberti

 File photo

Five years ago, I started hearing stories about people having their fire insurance cancelled. After hearing repeated complaints, I finally decided to stop scratching my head and find out what was happening and why so many homeowners were losing coverage.

Obviously, what I did not know but soon found out was that insurance companies whose balances sheets were being scorched by massive wildfire losses, were pulling out of fire prone communities en masse.

This article expresses the opinion of Marc Cuniberti and is not meant as investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities, nor represents the opinion of any bank, investment firm or RIA, nor this media outlet, its staff, members or underwriters. Mr. Cuniberti holds a B.A. in Economics with honors, 1979, and California Insurance License #0L34249 His insurance agency is BAP INC. insurance services. Email: news@moneymanagementradio.com