On occasion here on Money Matters, I include the statement that I have covered a certain topic before and that the article may be one in long line of articles that I may have penned in the past.
Once again, I can comfortably say I have covered today’s topic many times before and will likely cover it again sometime in the future.
Today’s topic?
The Federal Debt limit, and yes, we have reached it again.
Put simply, the debt limit is the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations and subsequently pay its bills.
Once the legal limit is reached, one could say the government can’t spend anymore, but we all know that ain’t gonna happen. Unlike my house and probably yours too however, the government’s house doesn’t run out of money and therefore run into trouble.
The government instead wrings its proverbial hands, begins the party infighting and blame game, then the two sides of the aisle start the ever so familiar dance we’ve seen so many times before. Like 100 times before since the mid 1940’s.
The dance is the national two-step, negotiating to raise the limit while having its bank, the Federal Reserve (the Fed), dip into the money pits that exist throughout the government’s financial conduits to carry them along until an agreement is reached.
While they do this dance, they ask the Fed and the U.S. comptroller (the CPA of the government sort of speak) to do some fancy bookkeeping magic, which they call “extraordinary measures”, and conjure up some more money from somewhere legal so they can keep borrowing, and therefore keep spending.
This goes on until both parties agree to some sort of budget. Please note, I use that word “budget” rather loosely.
The federal debt ceiling was raised in December of 2021 by $2.5 trillion to $31.381 trillion, and they are expected to have completely spent all of that right about now. When they can’t seem to agree right away on a new budget, don’t you fret. They have another trick up their sleeve. They can just suspend the debt limit, and they’ve done that seven times since 2013.
Don’t you wish you could do that?
Keep in mind, this whole fiasco is not a spending limit. It’s a borrowing limit in order for the government to keep spending. Take note, there is no spending limit.
Should the debt limit not be raised, as we have been told (some say threatened) so many times before, the government could be forced to default on its debt obligations. Such an event, if it were to occur, would roil financial markets and cause chaos around the globe.
But don’t start unlocking the apocalypse bunker just yet. I would say the chance of that happening is when the proverbial pigs starting flying.
Although the Dems and Republicans threaten each other, and us in the process, that one side or the other has to give way and give up, it’s more a like a grand game of chicken that both sides know neither side wants to actually reach a checkmate conclusion.
In other words, a default aint gonna happen, anyhow, anytime.
It’s more like how much political damage can be inflicted on the other using the blame game before the conclusion of the game results in the proverbial “deal”.
So now we’re in the midst of it. The borrowing limit approaches with every check written, and if not deal is reached, they’ll probably suspend the limit until a deal is reached.
Many moons ago, starting in October of 2013, the government infighting over Obamacare (among other reasons), caused a partial government shut down and soon thereafter the national parks were closed along with other non-essential government services and locations. About 800,000 government employees were sent home without pay only to find it was a paid vacation as furloughed employees were eventually paid by congressional action even though they sat home while the two parties duked it out.
God Bless Uncle Sam right? I could go on but you get the picture. It’s made out to be a serious issue, but the way they have always handled it in the past turns it into a reoccurring bunch of hooey. Which is to say don’t worry about it.
And if you don’t understand all of it, don’t worry. I’ll cover what I missed this time around, next time around.
“Watching the markets so you don’t have to”