Starting a business is hard. Enabling it to survive is harder. I have started five businesses in the last 30 years or so and all of them are still alive and thriving.
I have never started a business that didn’t make it and I attribute that to being pragmatic, frugal, hate to lose and have an AAA/OCD type personality that works at warp speed.
All those attributes do cause me problems at some point. I have way too much stuff on my desk, forget stuff at times (think this is my age showing) get super stressed out and anxious and freak out if anything slips even a little bit.
It’s not all roses, trust me, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.
That said, 9 out of 10 businesses don’t survive the first 18 months. That statistic doesn’t surprise me.
I can tell a person by their actions if they can run a profitable business successfully, and I am not talking about a lemonade stand. I am talking a viable business selling a product or service people want and will pay for, and then pushing it to grow and grow.
Some of the ways indicating a successful current or future business person is in my midst are simple things.
If I could give one piece of advice on why my businesses thrive is that I respond every time and quickly, no matter what the subject, business or personal.
Looking for successful people, both personally and in business, one thing stands out, and one thing I look for is, does the person answer all messages without exception and in a timely fashion?
Face facts. We live in a world of high tech. The speed of communication has accelerated. Keep up or check out. You may not like it, but your fiercest competitors do, and use it to their full advantage. If they answer quicker and more consistently then you do, they’ll bury you and your business.
Whether you’re busy, don’t like the person, or want to avoid the subject, everyone deserves an answer.
A yes, no, maybe or whatever. When someone sends you a message, they are taking their time to contact you so respond. Immediately if you can, but as soon as you can.
Doing an MBA (manage by avoidance) is rude.
Period.
Everyone deserves a prompt response. Even if it’s on a personal nature, respond. I can’t count the number of people I message and never get an answer. Or get an answer days later.
Lame.
As for business people, if you don’t respond to inquiries, you’ll soon have no inquiries to respond to. Customers want a response. The faster the response, the more orders you’ll get. Graph it!
Faster responses mean more money in your pocket.
You’ll also be known as someone people can count on. Heck, I respond quickly, usually within a few minutes, but definitely within the hour if possible even when I am on vacation. Until I am pushing up daisies, that’s the way I’ll do it. It’s called respect, and good business.
The same goes for phone calls. Any inquiry to me gets a response. Even if I don’t have an answer, I follow up with a message that I am still working on it. That way they know you didn’t fall in a hole, and then go somewhere else.
Do I drop the ball occasionally? Of course I do. Everyone does.
But when I realize I did, I respond.
Responding always, and quickly, not only shows you respect another’s time, but consider most people, whether in business or personal matters, are woefully lacking in this department. Use this to your benefit and reap the rewards.
When I find someone who answers my inquiries, I not only include them in more of my life, if in business, I give them more of mine.
It was once said by a football coach; “I would rather have a mediocre player that busts his butt, then a great player who isn’t willing to do the work”.
I work with a lot of insurance companies that sell competing products. I could use a variety of companies but I only use one. It’s because my contact at the one I use answers me, always and without exception. And when he does, he streamlines my work, makes it easy for me to get answers, even on the weekends, and therefore gets all of my business.
Concluding, consistent and fast responses will overcome a lot of other deficiencies we all have in business and in our personal lives.
Try it, and see the doors open up.
