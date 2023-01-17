Marc Cuniberti Mug

Marc Cuniberti

I often get approached by investors who have $10,000, 20,000 or 30,000 in total and ask if they should invest in stocks.

Since the majority of Americans don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at their disposal, the question becomes a reoccurring one. Each recommendation depends on the specifics of the individual such as their age, the income level, dependents, and expectations to name but a few.

