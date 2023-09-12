The latest figures on consumer spending show appliance sales slowing. Home Depot, in their latest earnings call, stated sales on appliances costing over $1,000 were down 5.5% compared to last year.

Although not a monumental drop, these things start gradually.

This article expresses the opinion of Marc Cuniberti and is not meant as investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities, nor represents the opinion of any bank, investment firm or RIA, nor this media outlet, its staff, members or underwriters. Mr. Cuniberti holds a B.A. in Economics with honors, 1979, and California Insurance License #0L34249 His insurance agency is BAP INC. insurance services. Email: news@moneymanagementradio.com