Marc Cuniberti

Marc Cuniberti

 File photo

Seems that the market might be running out of gas. As mentioned in recent Money Matters news, seven of the best known and loved stocks may have had a big part in driving the recent multi-month rally in equities.

As covered in my recent articles, the data that the central bank of the U.S, the Federal Reserve (the FED) basis its monetary decisions on are mostly backwards looking.

This article expresses the opinion of Marc Cuniberti and is not meant as investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities, nor represents the opinion of any bank, investment firm or RIA, nor this media outlet, its staff, members or underwriters. Mr. Cuniberti holds a B.A. in Economics with honors, 1979, and California Insurance License #0L34249. His insurance agency is BAP INC. that can be contacted at (530)559-1214. Email: news@moneymanagementradio.com