Marc Cuniberti: Earnings compression

The market continues to exhibit what some would call bi-polar behavior. One day stocks go up, the next day they plummet. Technology stocks, who were the market darlings of late 2020 and first 10 months of 2021, cratered during the first six months of 2022 to previously unheard of levels. Brief rallies in the sector give hope to beaten down investors looking to recoup losses only to be carpet slammed again and again to new lows in classic “head fake” rallies.

The first week of July appeared to be another in a long line of hopeful rallies and only time will tell if the latest upswings will hold or new lows await once again. Alas, the following week another beat down. Investors are definitely gun shy and not trusting rallies right now.

Some analysts argue the bad news about inflation and the FEDS response to it is thoroughly baked into the market, while others claim there is more downside to come.

Stock prices are based on company earnings and since earnings are backward looking, the current earnings reports may show just how anemic some believe the economy is. Since current stock prices reflect last quarter earnings however, this latest round of reports coming out throughout this month of July, may reflect more reductions in profits and revenue. If earnings come in weaker than expected, stock prices may fall again in what is called “earnings compression”.

One could say the current fall in stock prices is based on earnings expectations, whereas earnings compression may occur when the current financial reports come out in this next quarter.

Earnings compression is the fall in reported earnings based on an economic slowdown. Since stock prices are believed by some to have currently fallen based on the expectations of falling earnings, the actual reports may show a verified fall in earnings. This fall in earnings may then have an effect on analysts and investors to subsequently adjust their expectations based on real numbers instead of projections. This adjustment means a stock price, which was based on what the company was expected to earn in the coming quarter, may be adjusted lower due to the verification that earnings indeed are slowing.

Think of it as fire insurance in a heavily wooded area. Prices for fire insurance in a fire prone area will be expensive no doubt. But should a fire break out close by, fire policies would surely skyrocket. That’s if one could obtain a policy at all.

This example details price based on expectations versus price based on an actual occurrence.

Stock prices today reflect the expectation that the economy is slowing, but there is little reflection of the slowdown reflected in last quarter’s earnings reports.

When the current earnings quarter come out in this latest round of reports, the truth will be known as to just how bad things really may be.

Should earnings by a variety of companies show some bad numbers, there could be even further downside ahead as expectations become a harsh reality, and an earnings compression event takes place.

“Watching the markets so you don’t have to”

This article expresses the opinion of Marc Cuniberti and is not meant as investment advice, nor represents the opinion of any bank, investment firm or RIA, nor this media outlet, its staff, members or underwriters. Mr. Cuniberti holds a B.A. in Economics with honors, 1979, SDSU, and California Insurance License #0L34249. His website is moneymanagementradio.com, and was recently voted Best Financial Advisor in Nevada County. 530-559-1214