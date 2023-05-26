Marc Cuniberti

Marc Cuniberti

 File photo

With interest rates higher than they have been in literally decades, retail investors and pros alike are once again forgetting history, donning their dunce hats and repeating the same assumptions they did the last time rates moved with some conviction.

When offered longer term investment strategies which lock in the current high interest rates, most all those who have money to invest are turning down locked-in rate investments in lieu of short term products like 3 month CD’s and T-bills currently paying north of 5% APR.

