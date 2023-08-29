A friend of mine called for my advice on how to buy a used car. I have previously covered how to buy a new car on Money Matters but never a used car.

When I got out of college, I started selling cars with a buddy of mine. At that time the price difference for a BMW model 2002 between Southern California and Northern California was about 25% and the 2002 was the car to own in Marin County in the early 80’s. We figured we could make about $500.00 per car on average. That was pretty healthy for two kids’ right out of college. Eventually we branched off to include more makes and models, and in the process learned a lot about the used car business

This article expresses the opinion of Marc Cuniberti and is not meant as investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities, nor represents the opinion of any bank, investment firm or RIA, nor this media outlet, its staff, members or underwriters. Mr. Cuniberti holds a B.A. in Economics with honors, 1979, and California Insurance License #0L34249 Email: news@moneymanagementradio.com