Marc Cuniberti

First conceived in 1996 as the California High-Speed Rail Authority under the administration of Governor Pete Wilson, the California high speed bullet train project has yet to lay a single mile of track. The original blueprint would take passengers from San Francisco to the Los Angeles area.

With construction progress stalling, Gavin Newsom introduced a scaled down version four years ago. Newsom proposed building a 171-mile starter segment in the Central Valley that would begin operating in 2030 and cost $22.8 billion.

