Marc Cuniberti

Marc Cuniberti

 File photo

Digital currencies were all the rage a few years back. Bitcoin being the most well-known, the number of cyber coins has exploded to over 9,000 to date.

Cyber coins have not gone unnoticed by the governments of the world, the U.S. being no exception.

This article expresses the opinion of Marc Cuniberti and is not meant as investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities, nor represents the opinion of any bank, investment firm or RIA, nor this media outlet, its staff, members or underwriters. Mr. Cuniberti holds a B.A. in Economics with honors, 1979, and California Insurance License #0L34249. His website is moneymanage mentradio.com, and was recently voted Best Financial Advisor in Nevada County. 530-559-1214.