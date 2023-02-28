Marc Cuniberti

Marc Cuniberti

 File photo

I have to admit, the business news channels have maintained a brave front in light of the markets yearlong sell off. Looking at the year over year third quarter of 2022, the average retirement account lost 25% (https://www.thehealthyjournal.com/faq/how-much-is-the-average-retirement-account-down-in-2022).

If you think the crash is over, consider that the Dow is down another 5% more since November 30 and lost 1,010 points just in the past five days ending Feb 24 (https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/index/DJIA/historical-prices).

This article expresses the opinion of Marc Cuniberti and is not meant as investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities, nor represents the opinion of any bank, investment firm or RIA, nor this media outlet, its staff, members or underwriters. Mr. Cuniberti holds a B.A. in Economics with honors, 1979, and California Insurance License #0L34249.