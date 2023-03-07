Marc Cuniberti

Marc Cuniberti

 File photo

As I was sitting without power, internet, landline phone service and running low on propane due to the recent storms, I received one of many Nevada County Code Red emergency messages. My wife did too as we are both signed up for the free alert service. We also got a text of each message and actually the service called me twice within five minutes repeating the same message.

Listening intently, in the first few days of this record setting and debilitating snowfall, our family had real needs that had to be addressed.

This article expresses the opinion of Marc Cuniberti, and does not represent the opinion of this media, its staff management or underwriters nor any bank or investment RIA, nor is meant as investment advice. Mr. Cuniberti was voted best financial advisor in Nevada County and holds California insurance license OL34249. (530)559-1214.