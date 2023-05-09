Marc Cuniberti

Marc Cuniberti

 File photo

A few weeks back I penned a Money Matters article quoting famous investor Warren Buffett, that when it comes to a banking crisis, he said “there is never just one cockroach.”

Buffett nailed it years ago when he coined this ever so accurate assessment of how banking problems progress along no matter where or when they have occurred.

This article expresses the opinion of Marc Cuniberti and is not meant as investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities, nor represents the opinion of any bank, investment firm or RIA, nor this media outlet, its staff, members or underwriters. Mr. Cuniberti holds a B.A. in Economics with honors, 1979, and California Insurance License #0L34249. (530)559-1214. Marc was voted best financial advisor in the county 2021.