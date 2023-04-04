Marc Cuniberti

Marc Cuniberti

 File photo

With the market in ongoing turmoil for well over a year now, and no way of telling if the recent rally in the first quarter of 2023 will stick, the annuity option has been a hot topic here on Money Matters.

Annuities are contracts between you and a large insurance company that states the insurer agrees to pay you over a period of time an amount based on the terms stated in the contract.

This article expresses the opinion of Marc Cuniberti and is not meant as investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities, nor represents the opinion of any bank, investment firm or RIA, nor this media outlet, its staff, members or underwriters. Mr. Cuniberti holds a B.A. in Economics with honors, 1979, and California Insurance License #0L34249. (530)559-1214. He was voted best financial advisor in the county 2021.