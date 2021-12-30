Many face unknown time frame for power restoration: Supervisors declare local emergency in wake of winter storms

A local declaration of emergency was officially declared Thursday by the Board of Supervisors, which met for a special meeting from remote locations.

Despite this declaration, some residents are “looking at several more days” without electricity, according to a PG&E representative.

The declaration, which passed unanimously, is a formal step necessary to request emergency mutual aid, and makes the county eligible for state and federal funds following this week’s extreme snowstorm.

By Tuesday afternoon, PG&E had reported 94 outages impacting 29,000 residences. It could not offer a timeline as to when power would be fully restored because of the unprecedented number of downed power poles.

“For a restoration time frame, I can’t give you an exact date,” said Brandon Sanders, PG&E senior representative for government affairs in the Sierra Division. ”We’ve made some good progress in Grass Valley and Nevada City, which are near major highways and lots of resources. For the residents in the furthest reaches of the county, we’re looking at several more days.”





Numerous calls came in from county residents who had trees land on their homes and had no power, or were running out of firewood or heating gas, said Supervisor Sue Hoek.

“We need to prepare for another wave of snow and more cold weather,” said Hoek. “If you take time now to gather supplies and check in on family and neighbors, the county will get the mutual aid we need to meet the challenge.”

With an official declaration of emergency, the county expects to receive critical assistance from the state and other regional partners, said Steve Monaghan, head of the county Office of Emergency Services.

“Already, Cal Fire and Nevada County Consolidated Fire District have sent crews to help with tree removal, working alongside Public Works to assess damage and prioritize needs,” he said. “(On Tuesday) Sacramento sent over a 100-kilowatt generator to power Madelyn Helling Library, which is open as a warming shelter overnight. Cal OES said they will be sending us two trucks to improve road safety.”

Office of Emergency Services Program Manager Paul Cummings said the county had a significant snow event starting Monday morning, leading the county to open its Emergency Operating Center. It will remain open as long as there’s significant power outages.

THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER

Cummings also said he wanted Gov. Gavin Newsom to a declare an emergency for Nevada County — a move the governor made Thursday afternoon.

“Emergency disaster workers are providing support to warming shelters, clearing snow, hazards and transporting people in need,” he said. “Cal Fire and county fire and Public Works collaborate to clear trees and power poles. We’re working with the county’s Geographic Information System to create a dashboard to identify blocked roads and share it with PG&E. Fire personnel and county staff are going out and surveying damage and the GIS data gets pretty specific and tells us what it takes to get these areas re-energized.”

Sanders said that on Monday there were 29,000 without power. It’s now down to 18,000.

Anybody available is in the county working, putting in 16-hour days under harsh conditions. Thursday was the first time they got helicopters in the air, which is a more efficient method of surveying damage than walking through the snow.

Cummings said thousands of residents have been without power and heat for four days, and some are running low on food and without water. Additionally, there are communication issues.

Supervisor Dan Miller said he’s never seen a snow event with such destructive force in Nevada County.

“Seriously, it looked like a tornado went through the county,” he said. “I’ve never seen what this snow could do to our county. It’s beyond whatever we could have imagined.”

Supervisor Ed Scofield concurred.

“We have no internet and phone service is spotty in Alta Sierra,” he said. “I’m getting texts from residents saying, ’I never see the PG&E trucks, where are they?’”

Sanders said the biggest problem is they need more workers.

