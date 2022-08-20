SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Pleasant Fire at 48 acres; 30% contained; all evacuation orders lifted

UPDATE at 7:24 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

As of 7:16 a.m. Sunday, Cal Fire said the Pleasant Fire was 48 acres and 30% contained.

UPDATE at 8:27 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

From the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office:

All evacuations have been lifted. You are free to return home. Please be mindful of firefighters still working in the area.

UPDATE at 6:13 p.m. Saturday

The Pleasant Fire is holding at 47 acres, Cal Fire said.

“We have retardant line around the entire fire,” said Mary Eldridge, Cal Fire public information officer. “Ten percent contained.”

From today at 4:15 p:m on the #PleasantFire #OwlFire off of Owl Creek Road in the Jones Bar Road area. #theunionnow @TheUnion Cal Fire reporting the forward progress of the fire has been stopped and holding at 47 acres with 10% containment. https://t.co/Q5pQxYBkqB pic.twitter.com/ig8Z3Tg9Kg — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 21, 2022

UPDATE at 5:36 p.m. Saturday

Residents north of Newtown Road in area NCO-E075 must evacuate. Those south of Newtown Road are under an evacuation warning.

Firefighters battle the Pleasant Fire on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Elias Funez

Initially posted

The fire is in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, west of Nevada City. It broke out around 2:30 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for McKitrick Ranch Road because of the Pleasant Fire, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services said Saturday afternoon.

“If you are in zone NCO-E075, now is the time to prepare for evacuations,” the office said in a statement. “Please, do not wait until it’s too late!”

There’s a hard road closure at Newtown and Jones Bar roads, said Taylor Wolfe, public information officer with the county. Nishinam Gulch Road is also closed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“If you have animals, it’s a really good time to evacuate. Keep caution, and evacuate early,” said Wolfe.

The Nevada County Fairgrounds will open for animal evacuations, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Madelyn Helling Library is a temporary evacuation point, Wolfe said.

The Pleasant Fire was at 70 acres at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Elias Funez

Smoke from the Pleasant Fire.

Elias Funez

Elias Funez