Manchester Shelter dedicated: Former Special Education Director Sean Manchester honored

Elias Funez
  

A Nevada Union staff member walks under the shade of the Manchester Shelter on Tuesday where a dedication ceremony was held in honor of former Special Education Director Sean Manchester, who died in a 2019 kayaking accident.
Photo: Elias Funez
People gather around a plaque placed in honor of former Nevada Union High School Special Education Director Sean Manchester at the Manchester Shelter’s dedication Tuesday on campus.
Photo: Elias Funez
Children inspect a mosaic mural made by Pete Baldo’s special education class in honor of Sean Manchester and put on display in the Manchester Shelter.
Photo: Elias Funez
The family, friends, and former co-workers of Sean Manchester gathered Tuesday afternoon to dedicate the new weather shelter in Manchester’s name, calling it the Manchester Shelter. As special education director, Manchester worked to ensure that a quality facility would be constructed to help protect special education students as they wait for their buses in all types of weather situations.
Photo: Elias Funez
The family of Sean Manchester gathered during the dedication of the weather shelter in his name Tuesday at Nevada Union High School. Manchester played a vital role in ensuring the special education students were provided with the shelter.
Photo: Elias Funez
Parent Martha Payne honors former Nevada Union High School Special Education Director Sean Manchester during Tuesday’s dedication of the weather shelter.
Photo: Elias Funez

