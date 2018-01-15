Man with BBQ skewer shot by Placer County deputy in Carnelian Bay

An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway at Lake Tahoe after a California sheriff’s deputy shot a man who allegedly tried to stab him with a large metal barbecue skewer, the Associated Press reported.

Placer County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Scott said the incident occurred at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, on the North Shore where the deputy was responding to a 911 call about a man acting “bizarre” at a home in Carnelian Bay.

The suspect was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center. His name and condition have not been released. The deputy was not hurt.