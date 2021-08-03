Man who tried to meet Nevada County girl for sex starts sentence

An Orange County man convicted of meeting a minor for lewd purposes — a case involving a Nevada County girl — will serve almost a full year in jail, authorities said.

At his sentencing hearing last week, James Dewayne Nivette, 52, received a sentence of 364 days to be served at the Nevada County Jail, according to Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Hill. Nivette will also serve two years of formal probation following his release, and will have to comply with court-specified probation terms, including an order to register as a sex offender with the state of California.

Seventy-five days of Nivette’s jail sentence will be waived as part of a suspended sentence, if he does not violate the terms of his probation, meaning he will likely spend only 284 days total in jail, Hill added.

Earlier this year, Nivette pleaded guilty to one felony count of meeting a minor for a lewd purpose, after prosecutors agreed to drop other charges against the defendant that included distributing pornography to a minor and contacting a minor for a sexual offense.

As a part of his plea deal, Nivette was eligible for a wide range of jail time, contingent on the court’s discretion. His defense attorney, Max Gorby, had asked for the lesser sentence of 180 days for Nivette, while prosecutors asked Nevada County judge Robert Tice-Raskin for the stiffer 364-day sentence, Hill said. At sentencing, Tice-Raskin ultimately opted to grant the prosecution’s request, giving Nivette the more stringent sentence.

Per the terms of his probation, the 52 year old is prohibited from having contact with a female under the age of 18, is not permitted to own a firearm or any deadly weapon, and is required to submit to various checkups and appointments with his probation officer.

Nivette was originally arrested in 2019 as a part of a Grass Valley police sting operation.

Authorities have said that prior to the arrest, Nivette had been exchanging extensive online correspondence with a 15-year-old girl who lived in Nevada County. The girl’s mother eventually discovered these messages — which police said included sexual comments and images shared by Nivette — and subsequently tipped off police.

After an investigation of the incident, Grass Valley detectives set up a sting operation to catch Nivette. Detectives posed as the 15 year old through the internet, continuing the previous correspondence, and ultimately arranged for an in-person meeting in Orange County, where Nivette thought he was going to meet the girl.

Instead, he was arrested by Grass Valley police, who worked together with Orange County authorities to make the arrest.

