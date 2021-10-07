Man who stole utility vehicle from park worker arrested again for failing to appear in court

A Grass Valley man accused of felony assault and vehicle theft has been taken into custody for failing to appear in court after a warrant was issued for his arrest, authorities say.

According to court documents, Silas Quincy Waldemar, 32, was arrested Wednesday morning by the Grass Valley Police Department for violating the terms of his pretrial release. Waldemar — who has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, evading a peace officer, and felony vehicle theft — had failed to appear at a plea entry hearing scheduled for Sept. 30, according to Assistant District Attorney Bob Burns.

A bench warrant was issued by a Nevada County Superior Court judge for Waldemar’s arrest, and he was taken into custody by officers without incident on Wednesday, according to Sgt. Clint Lovelady.

Waldemar was originally arrested and charged by the District Attorney’s Office in May.

Prosecutors allege that on May 7, Waldemar stole an off-road utility vehicle from a maintenance staffer at Empire Mine State Park, attempting to drive off with the vehicle and then using it as a weapon to try to run over the staffer who was attempting to stop him. The suspect is then said to have driven off and failed to yield and pull over when flagged down by police, Burns said. As a result, Waldemar was also charged with one felony count of evading arrest.

It is not clear whether the maintenance worker from whom Waldemar purportedly stole the vehicle was injured. The District Attorney’s Office declined to provide further details as to the allegations, as the matter is still pending before court.

In addition to the felony counts against him, court documents show that Waldemar is also facing a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving in connection with the case.

Waldemar remained in custody Thursday at the Nevada County Jail on a $27,500 bond, records show.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com