Man tubing down South Yuba River loses control, gets rescued

Authorities rescued a man tubing down the South Yuba River over the weekend after he lost control, a save the chief ranger called “lucky.”

Two rangers who helped rescue the man Saturday afternoon were near Bridgeport Bridge when they learned someone needed help. They navigated a steep cliff, locking arms to stabilize the man and keep him above water until a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat could arrive, said Sierra District Chief Ranger Matt Green.

“It was lucky there were two of them in the area,” the chief ranger said.

First-responders took the man from the boat to a nearby hospital, Green added.

The man lost control because of the heavy flow of the river. Green advised people to avoid getting in the river until at least late July or early August.

“It’s going to take a while for that to come down,” he added.