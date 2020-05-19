Man threw bottle at car, spit at Truckee officer
A Carson City, Nevada, handyman remained jailed Tuesday on $25,000 in bond after authorities say he threw a bottle at a car on Highway 89 and then spit at an officer.
A bottle thrown early Monday by 27-year-old Timothy Todd Jim at Deerfield Drive and the highway smashed a windshield of a passing car, Chief Robert Leftwich said.
Officers arrived and Jim resisted arrest. He then spat at the arresting officers, and some of the fluid got in an officer’s eye, Leftwich said.
Jim faces three felony charges — two counts of resisting an officer and one count for throwing a substance at a vehicle with intent to harm. Jim also faces two misdemeanors — battery of an officer and resisting, obstructing and delaying a peace officer, according to Nevada County Superior Court records.
— Staff Writer Rebecca O’Neil
