Man swept down river at Emerald Pools

Search-and-rescue crews searched Monday for a Vacaville man swept downriver the day before, Nevada County authorities said.

The 23-year-old man was with around three others about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Emerald Pools when he tried to swim across a stretch of the river. The current caught him, sweeping him away, Lt. Sean Scales said.

“We were unable to locate him yesterday,” Scales added. “We’ve got resources in the area looking for that person right now.”