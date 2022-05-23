Man suffers major head trauma in dirt bike wreck, CHP says
A Covelo man was taken to a Roseville hospital Sunday evening with major injuries after a dirt bike wreck on Pleasant Valley Road, the California Highway Patrol said.
Hunter Armstrong, 33, was riding a 2012 Suzuki DRZ400 around 7:40 p.m. on Pleasant Valley Road, south of Becker Road, when the crash happened, reports state.
“For an unknown reason, he lost control of the bike, causing it to overturn,” a news release states. “Armstrong was ejected onto the roadway surface.”
Armstrong wasn’t wearing a helmet, and suffered major head trauma. He was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, reports state.
No drugs or alcohol are suspected as factors in the wreck. The case remains under investigation, the release states.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Man suffers major head trauma in dirt bike wreck, CHP says
A Covelo man was taken to a Roseville hospital Sunday evening with major injuries after a dirt bike wreck on Pleasant Valley Road, the California Highway Patrol said.