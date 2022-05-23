Man suffers major head trauma in dirt bike wreck, CHP says

A Covelo man was taken to a Roseville hospital Sunday evening with major injuries after a dirt bike wreck on Pleasant Valley Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Hunter Armstrong, 33, was riding a 2012 Suzuki DRZ400 around 7:40 p.m. on Pleasant Valley Road, south of Becker Road, when the crash happened, reports state.

“For an unknown reason, he lost control of the bike, causing it to overturn,” a news release states. “Armstrong was ejected onto the roadway surface.”

Armstrong wasn’t wearing a helmet, and suffered major head trauma. He was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, reports state.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected as factors in the wreck. The case remains under investigation, the release states.