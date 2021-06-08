Man shot in the leg in North San Juan; suspect still at large

A man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning in North San Juan, according to investigators handling the incident.

The victim, who has not been identified, is described as being in his 30s. He was in surgery Tuesday afternoon at a Sacramento hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales.

The man apparently suffered the wound to his upper thigh area, authorities said.

The alleged suspect fled the scene following the shooting, and no description of the individual was immediately available, Scales said.

The incident occurred on the 27000 block of Sweetland Road. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of the shooting at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, Scales said. Apparently the victim was able to make contact with a nearby resident, who then called police on his behalf, according to a report of the incident.





Sheriff’s deputies scoured the area around the shooting looking for the suspect, with assistance from the Grass Valley Police Department, but the alleged shooter was not located, and the search of this area was later called off, Scales said. Authorities are still interviewing possible witnesses in the area and will be looking for the suspect throughout Nevada County, he added.

The shooting is believed to have taken place in the middle of the street on Sweetland Road. Limited witness statements obtained indicate that the suspect fled in a vehicle, but no information is yet available regarding the type, model, or license plate information of this vehicle, Scales added.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com