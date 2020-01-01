Man shot, dies, in officer-involved shooting in Grass Valley

Nevada County authorities on New Year’s Day shot an armed man in Grass Valley, sending him to the hospital where he later died, reports state.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was seen around 1 p.m. with what appeared to be a shotgun over his shoulder as he walked down Squirrel Creek Road, near Adam Avenue. Found by responding police officers and sheriff’s deputies at Oak and Walker drives, the man was told to drop his weapon. Officers then used a Taser on him, which was ineffective, according to a press release.

“Officers on scene fired their duty weapons striking the subject,” the release states. “First aid was immediately rendered; however, the subject was later pronounced deceased at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.”

The report states the man previously had made comments about “suicide by cop.” In one earlier instance, a firearm was taken from him.

The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the man’s actions, as well as the use of force by law enforcement.

“We’re just looking at it from the investigative side of things,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh, who was at the scene Wednesday evening. “It involves officers and deputies from two different agencies.”

Andrew Trygg, public information officer with the Sheriff’s Office, said in an email that no further information would be released at the time. Contacted Wednesday, Police Chief Alex Gammelgard referred all comment to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are expected to release more information at a press conference today, Walsh said.

Officers remained at the scene as the sun set Wednesday, ensuring no passersby could enter.