Man set fire to 2 vehicles, police say

A Nevada City man accused of setting a woman’s vehicles on fire twice and slashing her tires remained in jail Tuesday on $200,000 in bond, authorities said.

Ramiro Perez Jr., 40, faces two felony counts each of setting fire to property and vandalism. He faces a misdemeanor driver’s license violation, Nevada County Jail reports state.

The accusations against Perez stem from a series of events that began July 21, Grass Valley Police Capt. Joe Matteoni said.

A woman in the 500 block of Whiting Street reported two of her tires had been slashed overnight, the captain said.

“A little over a month later, August 22, the same victim reported her vehicle was on fire,” Matteoni said.

Someone put an accelerant into the passenger area of the 2010 Kia Sedona and set it on fire, causing significant damage, he added.

Then, on Sept. 1, someone set the victim’s new vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, on fire. That vehicle was destroyed, Matteoni said.

Investigators learned the victim had an ex-boyfriend, Perez, leading him to become a possible suspect. They then contacted Perez and discovered he was in violation of his federal probation. After interviewing him, and examining video surveillance, they determined they had probable cause to arrest him on Friday, the captain said.

“This is still an ongoing investigation,” he added.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249