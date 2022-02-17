Man sentenced in child sexual abuse case

Claude Alan Thomas



A Grass Valley man apprehended in 2019 for the sexual abuse of two boys has started serving his 16-year prison sentence, authorities said.

Claude Alan Thomas was sentenced for the abuse of two boys under the age of 14 for a period of “several years,” District Attorney Jesse Wilson said.

Thomas, 74, was first arrested for his crime in 2019. Thomas pleaded on Dec. 1, and was sentenced Jan. 28 for violations of continuous sexual abuse of one minor under the age of 14, and lewd and lascivious acts against another minor under the age of 14, Wilson and records state.

Records show Thomas was transferred out of the Nevada County Jail this week.

Wilson said the sentencing was a result of negotiations between the prosecution and defense, as opposed to a trial.

“The victims were advised of and part of the negotiation discussions and were in agreement with the resolution,” Wilson said. “The resolution freed the minor victims from having to testify at trial and held the defendant, who is in his 70s, accountable for his conduct against them.”

Wilson said his office believes that the resolution was fair in order to avoid the risk of trial given the necessary input from victims and the age of the defendant.

“Our thoughts are now with the victims in this case who we hope can have some amount of closure and work towards living fulfilling and productive lives,” Wilson said. “We would like to thank the Grass Valley Police Department for their investigation and work on this case, as well as (Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Moteabbed) Hill, who prosecuted this case for the people.”

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com