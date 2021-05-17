Man once accused of starting fire arrested for assault

A Nevada City man arrested on arson and drug charges last month was taken into custody Sunday after he attacked someone with a knife, authorities say.

Richard Jeremy Long, 44, was booked into the Nevada County Jail on one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon. He was also arrested for a warrant on a misdemeanor charge of drug possession, based on a previous offense, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

He remained held Monday on a $25,000 bond, records show.

Long was arrested after sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday morning to a call near Nevada City Highway and Banner Lava Cap Road about a man yelling and brandishing a knife on the side of the road. When officers arrived on the scene they detained Long, who was attempting to leave, and discovered that he was carrying a six-inch knife, according to Lt. Sean Scales.

Witnesses later informed deputies that Long had been acting aggressively toward a man in a parked van, and that Long had eventually charged at the driver waving the knife, forcing him to lock himself inside his vehicle. No injuries were reported, and the disruption to traffic caused by the incident was minor, Scales said.

Long already had a bench warrant issued against him stemming from an incident in April where he allegedly started a fire in front of a CVS pharmacy. While Long was ultimately not charged with arson, he was booked on drug possession charges after police found an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine on his person, reports state.

After making bail a few days following the CVS incident, Long failed to appear in court to enter his plea. Last Wednesday, the county court issued a warrant for his arrest, records show.

Long will face charges stemming from his misdemeanor warrant, and the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office is in the process of reviewing the assault charges against him, District Attorney Cliff Newell said.

