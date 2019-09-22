Man missing from Roseville found dead by searchers at Feeley Lake

Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team members were called out Saturday to look for a man reported missing from Roseville. The man, whose identity had not been released as of Sunday, apparently had been camping at Carr Lake and was found dead by searchers near Feeley Lake.

Late Friday afternoon, a caller reported seeing a red car at the Carr Lake campground that had been there for three days, according to dispatch reports. There was a tent and trash at the campsite, but no person had been seen. The vehicle was linked to a missing person report from Roseville and the Search and Rescue team was called out the next morning.

According to a Facebook post from Search and Rescue, the man had been reported missing after seven days.

“The missing person be-on-the-lookout advisory with that vehicle came from Roseville Police Friday afternoon,” said Search and Rescue coordinator Sgt. Ray Kress, adding the U.S. Forest Service had noticed the vehicle the day before.

“There are a lot of vehicles at that trailhead — it was one of 31 in the parking lot,” Kress said. “However, it is not the typical vehicle found in that area due to how rough the road is.”

Twenty-six Search and Rescue team members including two trailing dogs searched the areas around Feeley and Island lakes with the help of a CHP helicopter Saturday, the post stated. A ground team found evidence of the missing man on the north side of Feeley Lake and a short time later found his body.

The cause of death is not yet known, but the weather in the area had been cold with snow earlier in the week, the post noted.

