Man kills himself near Truckee courthouse

Few details are known about a public suicide Wednesday near the Truckee courthouse.

Citing the need to respect the privacy of the victim’s family, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Trygg said that authorities will likely not release the name of the 34-year-old man, who police say died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We typically do not release the names or many details in suicide cases, like this one, to respect family wishes… the grief is insurmountable and oftentimes, some family embarrassment as well,” Trygg said.

The victim was found deceased at 11:46 a.m. near the courthouse at 10075 Levon Ave., according to the Sheriff’s Office. Truckee police officers originally responded to a report of shots fired, before discovering the man’s body.

Investigators have not discovered any evidence of a suicide note, and no other items of significance were found on the victim’s person, other than the firearm, Trygg said.





Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com