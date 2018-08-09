Man killed in rock crawling crash near Fordyce Lake

A fatal crash occurred in the remote area near Fordyce Lake Road in Nevada County on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Gold Run office.

The crash involved a man who was rock crawling in a modified Jeep 4×4.

The vehicle rolled, according to the CHP, and partially ejected the driver, causing head trauma. Whether a passenger was with the driver isn’t unknown at this time, and further details are unavailable due to the remoteness of the area.

Check back for more on this developing story.