Man killed in officer-involved shooting pointed weapon at officers, sheriff says

News | January 2, 2020

Nevada County authorities have identified Gabriel Strickland as the man fatally shot by officers on New Year’s Day.

Strickland, 25, Grass Valley, was shot when officers responded to reports of an armed man walking down Squirrel Creek Road, near Adam Avenue. They found Strickland minutes later at Oak and Walker drives, told him to drop his weapon and then used a Taser on him, Sheriff Shannan Moon said in a video statement.

Officers then fired at Strickland when he pointed his weapon at them, Moon says.

Here is a video update from Sheriff Moon and Chief Gammelgard regarding the officer involved shooting incident that occured yesterday, January 1, 2020.If you have any addtional information related to this case, please contact the Nevada County District Attorney's Office at 530-265-1255.The subject has been identified as 25 year old Gabriel Strickland from Grass Valley.

Posted by Nevada County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 2, 2020

