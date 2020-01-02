Man killed in officer-involved shooting pointed weapon at officers, sheriff says

Nevada County authorities have identified Gabriel Strickland as the man fatally shot by officers on New Year’s Day.

Strickland, 25, Grass Valley, was shot when officers responded to reports of an armed man walking down Squirrel Creek Road, near Adam Avenue. They found Strickland minutes later at Oak and Walker drives, told him to drop his weapon and then used a Taser on him, Sheriff Shannan Moon said in a video statement.

Officers then fired at Strickland when he pointed his weapon at them, Moon says.

Check back for more on this story.