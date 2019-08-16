Man killed in I-80 wreck ID’d by CHP

A Utah man died in a Thursday wreck on Interstate 80 that sent two other people to hospitals with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.

Justin Gile, 22, of West Haven, died after the westbound Ford pickup he was driving around 1:05 p.m. went off the road near Drum Forebay Road, in the Blue Canyon area, Officer Chris Nave said.

“He just veered off the roadway, into the trees,” the officer added.

The pickup traveled about 30 feet before striking a tree, coming to a rest on its wheels, Nave said.

Gile suffered fatal injuries from the crash. Mariah Jenson, 19, of West Haven, had injuries to her chest, hip, shoulder and ankle. A 2-year-old child had a broken leg. Their conditions were unknown Friday, Nave said.