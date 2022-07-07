Man killed, one injured in crash

A Texas man died early Thursday, another was seriously injured and a dog was hurt after a vehicle struck a tree in the North San Juan area, authorities said.

The 39-year-old man died around 4:45 a.m. off Tyler Foote Road, east of Oak Tree Road. The driver of a 2021 Ford Escape — Jamie Warmboe, 42, of Redwood City — had major injuries and was flown to a Roseville hospital, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

According to reports, Warmboe was driving west on Tyler Foote Road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

“A 39-year-old male passenger appeared to not have used his seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene from blunt force trauma,” Officer Jason Bice said in the release. “A dog in the vehicle was injured and taken to a local veterinarian.”

The wreck remained under investigation Thursday. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash, reports state.

— Managing Editor Alan Riquelmy