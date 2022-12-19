Man indicted for Harding death

Thomas O’Donnell, the man at the center of a controversy involving the former CHP commander for the Yuba-Sutter area, was indicted late last week for the death of Michael Harding.

Harding was the soon-to-be ex-husband of Julie Harding, who was in charge of the area’s CHP office. Julie Harding, who had been living in the Sacramento area but was traveling back and forth to Tennessee, was found dead at a residence in Clay County, Tennessee, on Dec. 10.

Clay County Sheriff Brandon Boone previously told the Appeal that she had died from “a gunshot wound,” but was not able to confirm if it was the result of a successful suicide attempt or possible homicide. Boone said the investigation into Harding’s death, which was turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, was ongoing.

O’Donnell, who was arrested on Dec. 8 at Sacramento International Airport on an out-of-state warrant, was indicted on Dec. 15 for the alleged murder of Michael Harding, according to a court filing obtained by KCRA 3.

According to the Cumberland County, Kentucky, indictment, O’Donnell was charged for the Sept. 19 murder of Michael Harding, alleging that O’Donnell “shot Michael L. Harding multiple times; and that in so doing he caused the death of Michael L. Harding intentionally, or he was wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another, and thereby caused the death of Michael L. Harding, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, all against the peace and dignity of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

O’Donnell is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2023, according to the indictment.

The indictment and allegation are part of a conspiracy put forth by several sources who spoke to the Appeal last week on the condition of anonymity. According to multiple sources, Julie Harding was allegedly involved in a “murder-for-hire” plot that included her husband – the two were going through the process of a divorce after only being married a few years.

No law enforcement agency has been able to confirm that Julie Harding was involved in a murder-for-hire plot against her husband, but O’Donnell’s arrest and eventual indictment backed up much of at least one source’s comments about the situation.

“It was a successful murder-for-hire deal and the hitman, for a lack of a better term, got pinched and he squawked and he implicated her. They arrested her and she took her own life,” a source claimed.

Julie Harding, however, was not arrested, at least according to police records, for her possible involvement in the death of her husband.

Larry Flowers, a public information officer with the Murfreesboro Police Department in Tennessee, previously confirmed with the Appeal that there were “two incident reports pertaining to a Julie Harding. The reports are for stalking and criminal trespass.”

“On Thursday the 13th day of October 2022 at approximately 1613 hours I, Greenup #1136, took a Teleserve report in the MPD Lobby from the complainant and victim, Natasha Davis, who advised that her deceased boyfriend, Michael Harding, widow, Julie Harding, has been harassing her,” a report dated Oct. 13 from the Murfreesboro Police Department says. “Davis stated that she filed a report on Monday the 10th day of October 2022 with the Murfreesboro Police Department where Julie criminally trespassed (Report #22-0019773). Davis advised that on the day of this report she noticed that her Netflix account had been hacked into and her accounts were changed. Davis stated that all of her family who had profiles on her Netflix account had been deleted, but her profile. Davis showed me her Netflix account showing only two profiles where one was Natasha’s profile with a monkey picture and the second profile was named Julie with an angry princess picture.

“Davis expressed that she was in fear of Julie because; Michael was shot in the head as his cause of death and is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police, Julie has come into her residence without consent to take Michael’s dog, a pillow was left on Davis’s daughters’ car that Davis had given Michael during their relationship, and now her Netflix account with her information has been hacked. Davis also expressed concern about Julie in regard to these incidences because she is a Captain with the California Highway Patrol.”

While no evidence has been provided to suggest Julie Harding was involved in Michael Harding’s death, multiple anonymous sources have suggested that Harding had killed herself as a result of the investigations.

“When he (Michael Harding) got murdered, she (Julie Harding) got all pissed off supposedly, but we all know it’s a ruse. She found out someone took their dog to caretake it because the husband is dead,” a source said. “She staked the place out and when the lady finally left, she broke in and stole the dog. The lady has it on camera.”

After the Appeal’s initial story on the death of Julie and Michael Harding came out, those who claimed to know the pair sought to shed more light on their lives and the assertion that Julie Harding ordered the death of her husband.

“If she wanted him dead, she would have done it herself. She would have made it look like self defense. She was a badass,” Jon Houde, a Roseville resident who claimed to have been friends with Michael Harding for about 15 years, told the Appeal last week. “The whole hire somebody, that’s just too sloppy for her. She’s one of the most intelligent people you’ll ever meet. It just didn’t make sense. She was a devout Catholic, she wouldn’t commit suicide. But, I went through some low stuff during my divorce, so maybe she was driven by that. It doesn’t add up.”

Houde said the way the story was being communicated by law enforcement agencies and others wasn’t giving the full picture of the situation the couple had found themselves in after just a few years of marriage.

“They’re making it look like Julie is the bad person. But she’s not. She tried communicating with the girlfriend several times to get the dog,” Houde said about Julie Harding’s arrest shortly before she was found dead.

Craig Spence, CEO of Teams Rise Together, a nonprofit helping low-income students, schools, and communities, said he had known Julie Harding since 2015.

“Captain Harding was a consummate professional in her work serving our communities and a tremendous role model for young women. She spoke multiple times to groups of youth on healthy lifestyles, building confidence, and making safe choices,” Spence said in an emailed statement. “She assisted in coaching in TRT’s flag football, led workouts for youth, and was always open to providing advice to young adults considering a career in law enforcement. Even in the last year as Captain Harding suffered a serious injury while on duty, requiring multiple surgeries – she remained focused on returning to serving her community.

“Having spoken to her regularly, she shared she was heading to Tennessee with the hopes of finding clarity and recovering personal possessions that had been stolen. Captain Harding had on multiple occasions legally sought to have her beloved family dog returned to her. On October 10, Captain Harding discovered her dog in a local’s yard and simply by calling his name recovered the animal. The tragic loss of both Michael and Julie are tragic and her impact, character, and willingness to help others will be deeply missed.”