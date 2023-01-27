Regional Editor
The man at the center of a potential “murder-for-hire” plot involving a former Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol commander and her husband pleaded not guilty on Thursday morning in a Cumberland County, Kentucky, courtroom.
Through a court-appointed attorney, Thomas O’Donnell entered the plea and is now scheduled for a pre-trial conference on March 23, according to Cumberland County officials.
In a story first broke by the Appeal, O’Donnell was arrested last month at Sacramento International Airport on an out-of-state warrant for the possible murder of Michael Harding, the soon-to-be ex-husband of Julie Harding, the former commander of the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol who was found dead in Clay County, Tennessee, on Dec. 10, 2022.
Michael Harding was reported missing on Sept. 20, 2022, and later found dead in Cumberland County in early October. According to multiple anonymous sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Appeal, the former CHP commander was allegedly involved in a “murder-for-hire” plot against her husband.
Clay County Sheriff Brandon Boone previously told the Appeal that Julie Harding had died from “a gunshot wound,” but was not able to confirm if it was the result of a successful suicide attempt or possible homicide. Boone said the investigation into Harding’s death, which was turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, was ongoing.
“She was found deceased here in our county,” Boone said. “The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling her death. The FBI is handling the husband’s death along with the Kentucky State Police.”
Harding’s death came after a string of incidents that included not only the death of her husband, but also her arrest for criminal trespass just days before she was found dead.
“It was a successful murder-for-hire deal and the hitman, for a lack of a better term, got pinched and he squawked and he implicated her. They arrested her and she took her own life,” a source told the Appeal.
According to another source and Boone, Harding was under investigation by the FBI for her possible involvement in her husband’s death.
Larry Flowers, a public information officer with the Murfreesboro Police Department in Tennessee, previously confirmed with the Appeal that there were “two incident reports pertaining to a Julie Harding. The reports are for stalking and criminal trespass.”
Multiple anonymous sources have suggested that Harding had killed herself as a result of the investigations. However, no official has been able to confirm that with the Appeal.
An unfortunate series of events
According to a report from ABC 13 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, authorities were searching for Michael Harding after he went missing in September of last year. The report said he was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area, the Appeal previously reported.
“According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20,” ABC 13 reported on Sept. 23, 2022. “A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.”
Weeks later, News Talk 94.1 reported on Oct. 4, 2022, that “Harding was found deceased in Cumberland County, Kentucky.”
Boone said that the Kentucky State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation, the news station reported, which was later confirmed by the Appeal.
While Julie Harding was still the commander of the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol, sources told the Appeal that she was living in the Sacramento area, but had planned to move to Tennessee full time after she retired from the California Highway Patrol.
Roseville resident Jon Houde previously told the Appeal that Harding had owned two homes, one in Sacramento and one in Lake Tahoe. He said the couple sold those homes and used the money to buy a home in Tennessee. After that, that’s “when things started going sideways,” Houde said.
“He put the house in his name only, even though it was her money. That’s when things started to fall apart,” Houde claimed. “... He was cheating on her. He tried to steal the house by putting it in his name. He had been drugged out for a while, chased his friends out, ruined his business. It was really sad.”
Houde claimed that the incident that led to Harding getting arrested days before she was discovered dead had been an ongoing issue. A police report obtained by the Appeal from the Murfreesboro Police Department reported that Harding had stalked and harassed a girlfriend of Michael Harding’s and then allegedly broke into the woman’s home in October 2022 to retrieve a dog.
Houde said that Julie Harding had tried multiple times to get the dog back through both the police department and the girlfriend, who he said refused to return the dog.
“They’re making it look like Julie is the bad person. But she’s not. She tried communicating with the girlfriend several times to get the dog,” Houde previously said.
Houde also claimed that Michael Harding had been in a tough financial situation after his business failed and tried to start up the same kind of business in Tennessee, which he said never got off the ground.
Nearly two months after Harding was found dead, O’Donnell was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, at Sacramento International Airport on the out-of-state warrant. Julie Harding was found dead at a residence in Clay County, Tennessee, on Dec. 10, 2022. On Dec. 15, 2022, O’Donnell was indicted for the alleged murder of Michael Harding.
According to the indictment, O’Donnell was charged for the Sept. 19, 2022, murder of Harding, alleging that O’Donnell “shot Michael L. Harding multiple times; and that in so doing he caused the death of Michael L. Harding intentionally, or he was wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another, and thereby caused the death of Michael L. Harding, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, all against the peace and dignity of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”