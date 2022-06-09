Man goes into cardiac arrest at fire

Firefighters approached the small blaze Thursday morning, relieving a bystander throwing dirt on it in his attempts to help.

He walked a few paces away, then went into cardiac arrest, said Josh Sunde, battalion chief with Consolidated Fire District.

“I don’t know if they were related or not,” Sunde said of the fire and the bystander. “He wound up having a cardiac arrest right in front of us.”

Firefighters responded around 7:20 a.m. to the 10-foot by 10-foot fire in some thick brush in the 11000 block of Rough and Ready Highway. Already fighting the fire was the bystander. Firefighters had him walk from the area, and they took over, Sunde said.

“He didn’t say anything and just collapsed right in front of us,” he added.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The vegetation fire was extinguished in about a half-hour. Sunde called it “suspicious, obviously human-made.”

“No damage to anything,” he added.

— Editor Alan Riquelmy