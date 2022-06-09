Man goes into cardiac arrest at fire
Firefighters approached the small blaze Thursday morning, relieving a bystander throwing dirt on it in his attempts to help.
He walked a few paces away, then went into cardiac arrest, said Josh Sunde, battalion chief with Consolidated Fire District.
“I don’t know if they were related or not,” Sunde said of the fire and the bystander. “He wound up having a cardiac arrest right in front of us.”
Firefighters responded around 7:20 a.m. to the 10-foot by 10-foot fire in some thick brush in the 11000 block of Rough and Ready Highway. Already fighting the fire was the bystander. Firefighters had him walk from the area, and they took over, Sunde said.
“He didn’t say anything and just collapsed right in front of us,” he added.
The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
The vegetation fire was extinguished in about a half-hour. Sunde called it “suspicious, obviously human-made.”
“No damage to anything,” he added.
— Editor Alan Riquelmy
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Man goes into cardiac arrest at fire
Firefighters approached the small blaze Thursday morning, relieving a bystander throwing dirt on it in his attempts to help.