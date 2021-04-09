Man free on bond in sexual abuse case
A Grass Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young girl is free on $400,000 in bond, authorities said.
Ross Orin Jannings, 33, faces charges of continuous sexual abuse and sexual penetration with a child 10 years or younger. Arrested Thursday and since freed on bond, Jannings faces a potential life sentence if convicted, reports and Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.
Jannings turned himself in to authorities after learning he had an arrest warrant, sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales said.
According to Walsh, the investigation into Jannings began in February 2018. The girl had disclosed the allegations, which led an adult to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators forwarded the case to the District Attorney’s Office last month.
Jannings is accused of abusing the girl between 2017 and 2018, Walsh said.
Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com.
