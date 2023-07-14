Golden Center Freeway collision

California Highway Patrol officers and tow truck drivers work to clear the wreckage of a three vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon just before the Dorsey Drive grade of the Golden Center Freeway. Officials are looking for information to help identify the driver of a green Subaru, who was air-lifted from the scene with serious injuries.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

A mid 20s or early 30s male was flown by CalStar to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with serious injuries following a three vehicle collision that blocked both lanes of Highway 20 (Golden Center Freeway) eastbound Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. California Highway Patrol officials confirmed.

The identity of the driver transported by air ambulance is currently unknown as he was only able to give a possible first name of “Luciano” and is described as a Hispanic or Caucasian male. He was driving a green 1996 Subaru Outback with expired and out of date Oregon license plates.