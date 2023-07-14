A mid 20s or early 30s male was flown by CalStar to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with serious injuries following a three vehicle collision that blocked both lanes of Highway 20 (Golden Center Freeway) eastbound Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. California Highway Patrol officials confirmed.
The identity of the driver transported by air ambulance is currently unknown as he was only able to give a possible first name of “Luciano” and is described as a Hispanic or Caucasian male. He was driving a green 1996 Subaru Outback with expired and out of date Oregon license plates.
“Luciano” was driving eastbound approaching the top of the Dorsey Drive grade where stop and go traffic was occurring at the time according to investigating officers.
Witnesses driving in the area reported CHP and CalTrans vehicles working along the roadside in the area prior to the collision.
According to CHP, Michelle Baker of Grass Valley — driving a 1999 Chevy Astro Van — came to a stop in traffic in the #2 lane. Behind her, “Luciano” presumably came to quick stop in the unexpected slow traffic. Following “Luciano” was Aaron Coeurdel-Jimenez of Penn Valley — driving a 2020 Ford F-350 — and was unable to slow or stop causing the F-350 to impact the Outback, which in turn impacted the rear of the Astro van before veering across the #1 lane and impacting the center divide wall. The Outback and the F-350 came to rest blocking both traffic lanes while the Astro van was pushed to the right shoulder.
Baker, age 71, was not transported to the hospital while Coeurdel-Jimenez, age 33 was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic was re-directed along Idaho-Maryland Road as the freeway was closed for about an hour.
Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.
Any information regarding the identity of the driver of the Subaru or witnesses to the crash are encouraged to call Grass Valley CHP at (530) 477-4900 or (916) 801-6838.