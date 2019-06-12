Man facing robbery trial in Nevada County skips court

Tyler Ferris



Man skips trial, warrant issued

The robbery trial of Tyler Ferris — scheduled to begin Tuesday in Nevada County Superior Court — didn’t happen.

Out on bond, the 27-year-old Ferris didn’t show up for his trial. That led Judge Candace Heidelberger to issue a $300,000 warrant for Ferris, Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said in an email.

“Until the defendant surrenders himself or is arrested on the warrant, the case will remain in warrant status,” he added.

Defense attorney John Mohun, who represents Ferris, declined comment.

Authorities accused Ferris and Keion Paris, 29, of robbing a man of marijuana at gunpoint in March 2018. Police caught the men moments later, finding a stolen 9 mm handgun and marijuana, reports state.

Paris pleaded no contest in April 2018 to second-degree robbery and admitted to using a firearm. He was sentenced to six years in prison — the maximum sentence Ferris faces if convicted of robbery.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy